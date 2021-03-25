Satanists also have the right to participate in free speech forums. This is what the Satanic Temple argues in the complaint it recently filed against the Boston City Council. Their request to make an opening invocation before the plenary session began was denied on three occasions, which they consider discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Perhaps for many, the fact that in 2019 Satanism was recognized as a religion in the United States went unnoticed. But the satanic movement is on the rise and is characterized mainly by its activism in defending religious plurality and pointing out the unfairness of Christian privilege. There will be those who put their hands to their heads prey to bewilderment and misinformation, for wrongly associating the figure of Satan with cruelty or sadistic rituals with children. Nothing is further from reality. The mission of the Satanic Temple (founded in 2013 and based in Salem) encourages benevolence, compassion and empathy, rejecting tyranny, upholding common sense, opposing injustice and undertaking noble activities, with a special emphasis on upholding the religious pluralism, protect free thought and guarantee the protection of the fundamental rights of every human being.

Furthermore, this non-theistic religious organization differs greatly from LaVey’s Church of Satan, which promoted a philosophy based on individualism and selfishness. The Satanic Temple promotes equality, fights against child abuse and defends both the reproductive rights of women and LGBTQ. They are socioliberal and atheistic. In his case, the figure of Satan is a metaphor that, instead of being associated with cruelty, is related to the act of loving difference. It is something that the documentary explains very well Hail Satan?, Directed by Penny Lane and premiered a couple of years ago at Sundance: Most Satanists are people who feel marginalized by society and who need to be taken into account. Satanists, yes, have a sense of humor. For example, in the summer of 2016 they created an after-school program called After School Satan as a counterpart to the Good News Club Christian after-school activities. And last year they presented university scholarships called Devil’s Lawyer. But above all, they are respected.

Lucien Greaves, co-founder and spokesperson for the Satanic Temple, graduated from Harvard Neuroscience and is responsible for bringing intelligent, robust and coherent discourse to a movement that otherwise would not have been taken seriously. In 2018 the Satanic Temple denounced Netflix because in the series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina a replica of the Baphomet, the sculpture-icon patented by the Temple. It is well known because it was created in response to the installation of a Christian monument, The ten Commandments, which was placed in front of the Oklahoma State Capitol. Since the American Constitution dictates that religions must be treated equally, Satanists had the right to place their anthropomorphic figure of a male goat next to that of the Ten Commandments, even if it seemed obscene to many. Consequently, the Oklahoma Government removed the two sculptures, thereby ensuring that one religion did not predominate over another.