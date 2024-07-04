Investigations by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Reasons of Gender and the Family (FEM) North Zone indicate that María Guadalupe R., 33 years old, alias “La Bruja” and deprived of life last Sunday, intended to sacrifice a one-and-a-half-year-old child for the protection of members of the criminal group “Los Mexicles” with whom she worked.

Carlos Gabriel CR, 23, was arrested for this death and released in less than 48 hours, during which time FEM investigators corroborated the detainee’s version, reported prosecutor Wendy Paola Chávez Villanueva, head of the FEM.

Carlos Gabriel not only defended his life, he saved his son who was going to be offered as a sacrifice to the devil by his aunt, a worshipper of the holy death, according to investigations.

His testimony and that of other people, in addition to some evidence collected, allowed the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP) to exonerate the man arrested by municipal police from criminal liability, considering self-defense, serious fear and well-founded fear of his and his son’s death.

Other mitigating factors considered were that the child’s father asked his partner to call the police for help and remained at the crime scene before turning himself in voluntarily.

The facts

Last Sunday, the family consisting of Carlos Gabriel, 23, his 17-year-old wife and their 18-month-old son were inside their home.

“They are in their house, it is these people (the woman and her accomplices) who enter the house and want to take the child away from the mother, they hit him with a pipe on the head, while the mother is struggling and a man manages to take it away from him,” according to the accounts of the father and mother.

The father beat the man to take his son away from him while his aunt assaulted him and stabbed him in the chest with a sharp object and one of the attackers left the house. The woman also attacked the teenager and due to the dynamics of the incident the aunt fell onto the bed and was killed by one of the blows her nephew dealt her with the bat, while the other man fled the scene.

The dispute over the baby was heard by some neighbors who went out to look for a patrol car, but they were ignored. Residents of the area said they feared “The Witch.”

Carlos Gabriel told his wife to go get a patrol car and he stayed outside the house with the bat in hand in case his attackers returned. When the officers arrived, the father of the family recounted the events and voluntarily surrendered to the police.

The couple’s versions, as well as those of neighbours and other evidence recovered at the crime scene, corroborated the statement of the detainee, who has a clean record, with no infractions or arrests. The only thing found in the system was the issuance of a letter of no criminal record that he used to apply for a job.

This case, explained prosecutor Wendy Chavez, is the first in which an exclusion of liability has been applied to a civilian and she explained that cases related to rituals to Santa Muerte are more common.

Woman linked to another human sacrifice

According to statements by Carlos Gabriel, the Northern District Attorney’s Office will continue the investigations into a homicide that occurred near the house where “La Bruja” was killed, since the agents found evidence that the victim woman allegedly took the life of another nephew in a satanic ritual performed at the end of April and beginning of May.

The journalistic archive reports that on May 2, elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) exhumed the body of a man, unofficially identified as Javier de Jesús RS, 22 years old, who was buried in the patio of a house where they found an altar of Santa Muerte.

The discovery was made in the house with number 72, on Leonardo Bernal Street near the intersection with Lorenzo García, a few meters from where “La Bruja” was finally found dead.

According to residents of the “Los Kilómetros” neighborhood where the events occurred, María Guadalupe R. was dedicated to doing “jobs” for members of the criminal group “Los Mexicles,” for whom she also worked selling drugs, apparently crystal meth.

In the Los Kilómetros area, in the southwest of the city and where the criminal group “Los Mexicles” maintains control, there are some centers of satanic worship.

This gang is allegedly responsible for the installation of the chapel to Santa Muerte on the Camino Real.

“Yes, that has been heard, about the worship of Santa Muerte around here,” said yesterday a servant of a Christian church built near the crime scene. In this neighborhood, known as Los Kilómetros, where Santeria is gaining ground, at least three temples were observed, one Catholic and two Christian.

The role of Santa Muerte is associated with witchcraft, black magic and the use of negative energy to perform various tasks. She is also related to drug trafficking and organized crime, documented researcher Arturo Fabián Jiménez, in his doctoral thesis that he wrote for El Colef a few years ago.

She explained that in recent years her fame has increased thanks to her links with organized crime, being considered the protector of large drug traffickers and a pillar of drug cults and satanic cults.

[email protected]