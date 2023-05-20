The was of the digitization brings with it not only opportunities but also challenges. Among these is the management of tax information and its impact on Small and medium businesses (SMEs). With the CFDI 4.0 implementation, the Service tax administration (SAT) now has a greater amount of data that can be crossed and analyzed, which may result in the issuance of Invitation Lettersrequirements or electronic reviews that require a lot of information and time to invest for your attention.

Here we offer three key recommendations to meet this challenge:

1. Keep your records up to date: A constant update of tax information facilitates its verification and allows a prompt response to any query from the SAT

2. Train your team: It is essential that your team understand how the XML information crossing system operates and the implications that improper handling of this data may have.

3. Consult subject matter experts: Given the complexity of tax regulations, it is advisable to have the support of specialists in the area.

– Key questions that must be resolved in the companies to have tax certainty With technology:

Does it review the correct issuance of CFDI income every month?

Do you control possible CFDI cancellations from your suppliers?

Do you verify EFOS list updates on the SAT portal?

Do the provisional payments match against the stamped XML?

Are you sure of correct payroll stamping?

The use of Technological tools It is an essential strategy to minimize tax risks and optimize data management. These systems automate and simplify the process of handling XML information, thus reducing the probability of errors.

For those interested in taking the reins of this challenge and transforming it into an opportunity for improvement, the technological solutions specialists represent a valuable tool. Don’t let you company be surprised by SAT information requirements

If you require more information or a specialized consultation, I will share your contact email: [email protected]

