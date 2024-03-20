He Income Tax (ISR) constitutes one of the main sources of income for the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and represents a very important element in the tax structure of Mexico. Given its critical role in the economy, understanding how it works is essential for both individual taxpayers and businesses.

What is ISR and how does it affect us?

The ISR is a direct tax that is applied on incremental incomethat is, those that increase the assets of individuals or legal entities during a fiscal year.

It is characterized by being progressive, adjusting your rate as income increasesmaking those with greater resources contribute proportionally more to the public treasury.

This tax covers various types of income, such as salaries, fees, real estate income, interestamong others.

SAT: What you should know about Income Tax (ISR) / Photo: Freepik

The Income Tax Law (LISR) establishes the criteria under which taxpayers must comply with this obligation, including provisional monthly payments and an annual declaration.

Obliged to pay and types of income subject to ISR:

He ISR is applicable to both residents of Mexicoover all his income, as income-generating foreigners from sources of wealth located in the country.

Practically any income is subject to this taxwith specific exceptions established by law.

Provisional payments: What are they?

The provisional payments are advances that taxpayers make to the SAT throughout the year. These payments facilitate tax management by distributing the tax burden in more manageable terms, thus preventing financial surprises at the close of the fiscal year.

ISR calculation process:

In the business field, the ISR calculation is carried out monthly on employee salaries to adequately comply with tax obligations.

Employers act as intermediaries, withholding and sending the corresponding tax to the SAT, ensuring the tax compliance of their staff.