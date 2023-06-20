On many occasions, people who buy or sell an itemproduct or service, do not know that these acquisitions have to be declared before the tax authority, because, if you do not do it, this can cause you a problem with the tax authorities that will result in a fine and/or penalty that generates more legal entanglements for you.

Sometimes in search of money or to renew your vehicleit is intended to sell the one you already have, however, it is important that you know that when selling your vehicle you must pay a tax to the Tax Administration Service (SAT), this in order for it to be a legal process, according to the tax authority.

In case you decide not declare your sale to the SAT, This could earn you different fines, surcharges, and even audits if you refuse to pay. It should be noted that the fines for these reasons range from thousand 400 pesos up to 17 thousand 370 pesos.

How much should I pay in taxes to the SAT in case of selling my car?

Before you carry out the work of selling, you must notify the SAT that you will do it so that they are in charge of collecting the corresponding taxes, because if you do not pay, both you and the buyer could receive a economic sanction.

To know the estimate of how much you will owe pay the SATyou must calculate the profit on the vehicle that has been realized by subtracting the amount you bought it for, minus the amount you are selling it for.

The rates you must pay may vary, the more expensive the car, the more taxes you will be charged, however, the SAT should never charge you more than 35% of the total sale value of the vehicle. All this only applies if the transaction is made between individuals.

When should I not pay this tax to the SAT?

In the same way, it is important to comment that it is not always necessary to pay taxes of this type to the sat, the occasions in which it does not apply is when the difference between the income for the sale and the actual cost of the vehicle is not greater than 105 thousand 303 pesos.

In addition, you will not have to pay if you sell your vehicle to a company, yes, an invoice must be issued stating that the difference between the income from the purchase and sale is less than 175 thousand pesos.

Therefore, it is more recommended that you sell your car to a company, so that you forget about the SAT and only worry about being offered a good deal.

Before you do the sale of your vehicleit is important to remember that in the event that you make or make a transaction that goes above the 250 thousand pesos, must be subject to review by the Law against money laundering.