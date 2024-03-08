If you are a legal person and you are thinking about presenting your Annual statement before the Tax Administration Service (SAT), here we are going to share information with you, since we will give you all the details so that you can comply with your tax obligations during the established period.

In case you are part of the legal entities of Mexicoremember that it is important that you present your Annual Declaration 2023so here we will share all the information about it, that is, you must present it, what the requirements are and step by step how to present your Annual statement before the SAT.

It is important to note that the first thing you should know is that, as already noted, those who must submit their Annual Declaration to the SAT are all legal entities, that is, companies, associates, foundations, societies, institutions, as well as other forms of organization. .

How to present your 2023 Annual Return?

If you are part of the moral people You should know that from the month of January until the last day of this month of March you will be able to carry out your annual declaration; This is why if you are already going to start with your procedure, we share the step by step to be able to carry out your tax obligation. When carrying out your process online, this is what you should do:

Select Start.

Enter the application with your RFC and password or e.signature.

Fill out the information requested by the declaration.

Send the declaration.

Obtain acknowledgment of receipt of the declaration and, if applicable, capture line

SAT: Moral Persons can make their Annual Declaration this way

Likewise, it is important that you know that to carry out your annual declaration process You must meet each and every one of the following requirements:

To enter the declaration you must have your RFC, password or e-signature.

Have the information of the amounts of income, deductions, profit coefficient, withheld taxes, provisional payments, among others.

For pay by electronic transfer Through the bank, it is necessary to have an account with electronic banking service.

SAT: Moral Persons can make their Annual Declaration this way

In summary, the presentation of the Annual statement It is an important process for legal entities in Mexico which allows them to comply with their tax obligations and properly report their financial activities to the SAT.