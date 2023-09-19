Through a press release, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) indicates that, from January to July 2023, 1 million 463 thousand 858 individuals and legal entities to the register of Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC).

Of the total new taxpayers, 1 million 403 thousand 583 are natural personswhich translates into a 135% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

This means a 55 percent increase in comparison to the same period of the previous year, because the registry showed an increase in legal entities, standing at 60,275.

Within these registrations of natural persons, a 168 percent increase in those that were carried out in person, with a monthly average of 167 thousand 207, while during the same period last year 62 thousand 503 were reported. By July 2023, 16 times more registrations were made through the window than during 2018 , going from 69 thousand 975 to 1 million 166 thousand 855.

The incorporation of Physical persons by mass media increased 47%going from 158,911 carried out in the period from January to July 2022 to 233,134 in the same period of 2023.

This was derived from the increase in mass enrollment requests, particularly through the file 40/CFF: Application for registration in the RFC of workers, who went from 44 thousand 552 to 45 thousand 735 requests.

SAT: The number of taxpayers increases by 135% so far in 2023

Requirements to register for the RFC:

Physical persons

-CURP.

-Proof of address no older than four months.

-Current official identification of the taxpayer or legal representative.

-Acknowledgment of pre-registration in the RFC, if the application was initiated through the SAT Portal. You can start at: https://www.sat.gob.mx/aplicacion/24452/realiza-tu-preinscripcion-en-el-rfc-como-persona-fisica

Moral people

-Protocolized constituent document (certified copy).

-Proof of address no older than four months.

-Power of attorney in case of legal representation, which certifies the personality of the legal representative (certified copy), or power of attorney signed before two witnesses and the signatures ratified before the tax authorities or before a public notary (original).

-Current and original official identification of the legal representative.

-Constitutive document or protocolized minutes that must contain explicitly and in writing the valid RFC keyof each of the partners, shareholders or associates and other persons, whatever the name by which they are designated, in original.

-Written statement containing the valid RFC keys of partnersshareholders or associates and other persons, whatever the name by which they are designated, if they are not found in the original founding document.

-Accusation of pre-registration in the RFC, In the case of having initiated the request through the SAT Portal same as done in: https://www.sat.gob.mx/aplicacion/33805/preinscribe-tu-empresa-en-el-rfc

Likewise, the federal authority indicated that to complete the process they must go to the SAT offices with an appointment registered through the page, quotes.sat.gob.mx