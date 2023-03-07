Eye! These are the expenses that you can NOT deduct before the SAT

The Tax Administration Service (SAT) announced the list of appointment availability for face-to-face care in the modules and offices in the 32 states of the country.

From the week of March 6 to 10, there is 65% high availability, 31% medium and 4% low.

When they talk about high availability, the SAT refers to being able to find an appointment between one and 10 business days, average between 11 and 20 and low when people must wait more than 21 days.

An example of this are the existing modules in Veracruz, where of the 13 they have, 11 have high availability.

In contrast, in Tabasco, of the three modules it has, availability is low in two and medium in the other.

To know the availability of each of the modules that exist in the 32 states, you can visit the official page of the SAT.