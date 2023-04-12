In this month, taxpayers must submit the annual declaration of natural persons 2022. That is why you must be very aware of take care of your e.signatureto prevent third parties from collecting your money before the Service tax administration (SAT).

Unfortunately, it is in these times that they can be given cases of theft of the e.firma to take your money. This was already registered last year, when people other than the holders of the e.firma tried to present the declaration in order to request the refund of balances in favor of ISR.

They do this with the access that your e.firma gives them and simply, due to the facilities of the electronic platforms, they register different bank accounts with the SAT than those of the actual taxpayers. Therefore, it is best take care of your e.firma and do not send it to anyone to do you the favor of reviewing your data.

Also You must take good care of your data for authentication, such as the password. If you have been the victim of information theft or someone has unauthorized access to your account on the SAT portal, you must take security measures.

Click to load survey

The first thing to do is change the password to access the SAT account and all accounts using the same password. In addition, it is recommended to activate the two factor authentication on all accounts.

The incident must also be reported to the SAT through the contact email ([email protected]) found on the agency’s website, providing as much information as possible about the incident.

It is important to note that taxpayers must be Alerts you to potential suspicious emails or text messagessince they can be fraud or phishing attempts to obtain confidential information.

If you receive any of these messages, it is recommended not to open them and delete them immediately.