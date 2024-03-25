He Tax Administration Service (SAT) has launched a useful and convenient tool to help individuals prepare their Annual Declaration for fiscal year 2023.

The Simulator, a tool that will be available until March 31, 2024allows taxpayers to review the information preloaded in the system and become familiar with the new updates and improvements implemented.

Through the web portal, taxpayers will be able to verify various aspects of the declaration, including iIncome, expenses, authorized deductions, withholdings, provisional payments and balances in favorif there are any.

This tool provides a clear and detailed view of the tax situation of each taxpayer, which facilitates the process of submitting the final Annual Return that will be available from April 1.

How to use the Simulator? Requirements and access

To use this tool, the Taxpayers must enter the portal “Submit your Annual Declaration for natural persons” on the official SAT website. The necessary requirements include the RFC and the taxpayer's password or e-signature.

The SAT reminds all taxpayers that the Annual Declaration corresponding to the fiscal year 2023 must be submitted from April 1 to 30, 2024. It is essential to comply with this tax obligation within the established period to avoid possible penalties or setbacks.

For any questions or concerns related to the Annual Declaration, the SAT offers various means of contact and assistance. These include the MarcaSAT service, online chat, Virtual Office (by appointment) and the SAT offices located in different cities in the country.

In addition to the aforementioned means of contact, the SAT offers OrientaSAT, available on its web portal and on the specific 2023 Annual Declaration minisite. These tools are designed to provide detailed assistance and guidance to taxpayers, guaranteeing a smooth declaration process.