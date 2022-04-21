The Tax Administration Service (SAT) ruled out an extension for the Annual Declaration of Physical persons.

Raquel Buenrostro, head of the Tax Administration Service, announced that there will be no extension for the Annual Tax Return for individualscorresponding to fiscal year 2021, whose term expires on April 30 next.

Buenrostro stated that “there will be no extension because we are all happy because everything is already green and we are all vaccinated”, for which the deadline for individuals to comply with this tax obligation will not be extended.

He announced that those companies or legal entities that do not attend their appointments before the SAT to carry out procedures, for two consecutive occasions, during the following 60 days they will not be able to obtain a new appointment.

He pointed out at a press conference that companies have a 50 percent abandonment of their appointments before the SATwhile in natural persons the proportion is 30 percent.