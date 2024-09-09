The tax authority in Mexico, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) announced this Monday, September 9, through the Communiqué 049/2024 that in the period from January to August of this year the collection that it carries out for the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) reached 3 trillion 338 thousand 844 million pesos.

This represents a real increase of 6.3% compared to the same period of the previous year, which exceeded by an amount of 342 thousand 052 million pesos the amount collected in that period and which, according to the information published this morning, implies that what was budgeted in the Federal Revenue Law (LIF) 100% of what was established for this month of August was fully complied with. The federal agency added that this period from January to August 2024, only with regard to the Income Tax (ISR) managed to raise 1 trillion 833 thousand 545 million pesos, which exceeds by 87 thousand 417 million pesos what was obtained in the same period in 2023, in its corresponding fiscal year.

Now, as far as the Value Added Tax (VAT) The collection so far this year reached 931 thousand 998 million pesos, which, compared to the similar period in 2023, means an increase of 95 thousand 419 million pesos, which in real terms represents an increase of 6.3%.

As for the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) The economic resources collected in the same period totaled 424 thousand 888 million pesos, which when compared with what was obtained in 2023 nominally represents an increase of 139 thousand 952 million pesos, that is, without considering the effect of inflation but rather the specific data recorded by the Treasury’s collection arm for the federal government.

The same document details how much was the net tax revenue in the period from January to August of each year throughout the six-year term of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, from 2018 to 2024 with the following results expressed in millions of pesos, according to preliminary data from the fiscal agency.

In 2018: 2,067,470 mdp 2019: 2, 202,628 mdp (increased 135,158 mdp, so it grew 2.5%) 2020: 2,262,508 mdp (up 59,880, down 0.5%) 2021: 2,443, 306 mdp (increased 180,798 mdp with an increase of 2.7%) 2022: 2,624,752 mdp (increased 181,446 mdp, down 0.3% in real terms) 2023: 2,996,792 mdp (up 372,040 mdp with an increase of 7.6%) 2024: 3,338,844 million pesos (increasing 342,052 million pesos for an increase of 6.3%).

The institution emphasizes that these results correspond to the implementation of the Master Plan for Tax Inspection and Collection This made it possible to apply a level playing field for all taxpayers, thereby achieving increasingly higher goals without having to increase the amount of taxes or create new taxes throughout the six-year term.

