Mexico City (Azucena Vásquez) – To register with the Tax Administration Service (SAT), foreign digital platforms must have a legal representative, which hinders their registration.

Since June 2020, foreign companies that provide digital services in Mexico through applications must pay VAT for their services.

“However, they are asked for a legal representative in Mexico and it is difficult for someone to accept because they become jointly and severally liable in tax matters,” said Miguel Ángel Tavares, president of the Fiscal Technical Commission of the College of Public Accountants of Mexico (CCPM).

This means that in case of tax breaches of the platforms, the representative would be affected.

“If the resident abroad is told how much to pay and does not do so, the jointly and severally liable person will have to respond,” he said.

In Mexico there are 162 foreign digital platforms registered in the Federal Taxpayer Regime (RFC), of which 23 registered this year.

Tavares clarified that the registration with the SAT of these platforms is correct because the objective is for them to pay taxes; however, asking for a legal representative complicates the situation.

Isabel Albo, partner of the GLZ Abogados firm and specialist in tax law consulting, pointed out that the legal representative requirement means that the platforms do not complete their registration in the RFC.

“There are many platforms that are in the middle of the process and have not finished it, that does not mean that there are few digital platforms,” ​​he said.

In addition to the above, a large number of companies are still unaware that the SAT establishes that they must pay the VAT they charge.

According to both experts, Mexico has agreements to share tax information with authorities from other countries, which could serve to monitor foreign digital platforms and thus not require that they have a legal representative.

For these platforms, it is also requested that a certified copy of the company’s articles of incorporation, another that proves its tax identification of the country of which it is a resident, among other requirements.

