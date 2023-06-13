During the first five months of the year, the tax collection in Mexico had a 2.7 percent increasein comparison to the same period of 2022, with the IEPS being the one that registered the greatest increase, as announced this Monday by the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

“With preliminary information as of May 31, the accumulated collection was 1.922 trillion pesos. This represents an increase of 171,945 million pesos (mdp) compared to the same period in 2022,” said the SAT it’s a statement.

According to the tax authority, the special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS), achieved a 58.2 percent increasewhich is equivalent to 62,899 million pesos.

The SAT added that during the reference period, the collection of the Income Tax (ISR)had a growth of 2.9 percent in real terms, which is equivalent to 106 thousand 430 million pesos.

“The VAT gross collection was 864,479 million pesos, an increase of 42,600 million pesos compared to the same period of the previous year, which allowed refunds to taxpayers fulfilled for 343,107 million pesos, and represents a growth of 6.0% in real terms with respect to the same period of 2022,” said the tax authority.