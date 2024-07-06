In the framework of its 27th anniversary, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) celebrates an unprecedented achievement: the Collection of 20.5 billion pesos during the administration of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obtrador.

This figure represents a nominal growth of 6.2 billion pesos and a real increase of 11 percent compared to the previous six-year period, marking a historic milestone in the country’s tax collection, the SAT highlighted.

He noted that this achievement, the result of the work and dedication of SAT staff, represents a fundamental pillar for the development and growth of Mexico.

“Tax revenues form part of the backbone of the nation’s public spending,” warned the head of the SAT, Antonio Martínez Dagnino, during the anniversary celebration.

“Now we all contribute. Those who didn’t do so before are now doing so and we must continue working like this: without fear, with honesty and with the law in hand.”

Institutional strengthening

Since its creation in 1997, the SAT has played a crucial role in collecting taxes, an essential task for the country’s well-being.

The SAT mentioned that with the arrival of the fourth transformation, the institution has consolidated itself as an entity at the service of the people, committed to a level playing field and fiscal justice, thus seeking to raise the standard of living of Mexican society.

To achieve the objectives of the federal government, the SAT stressed that it has implemented the Master Plan for Tax Inspection and Collectiona comprehensive strategy that seeks to increase tax revenues in an efficient and transparent manner.

This plan includes authority management schemes, auditing actions against tax evasion and avoidance, combating corruption and measures to improve taxpayer service.

Celebrating the 27th anniversary with a commemorative ticket from the National Lottery

As part of the celebrations for its 27th anniversary, the SAT joined forces with the National Lottery to issue a commemorative ticket.

The Lottery’s general director, Marco Antonio Mena Rodríguez, presented the ticket on July 5 at the SAT headquarters.

2.4 million tickets were issued for the Zodiac 1666 Lottery, which took place on Sunday, July 14, with a Grand Prize of 7 million pesos.

The SAT celebrated its anniversary with a message of optimism and commitment to the future. It reiterated its commitment to work to strengthen tax collection, promote tax justice and contribute to the development and well-being of Mexico.