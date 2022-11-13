The Tax Administration Service (SAT) monitors your cash deposits, among other matters related to money management. This body that depends on the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SAT) applies to the letter that the Income Tax Law (ISR Law) is complied with.

Within the aforementioned law, it is established in its article 55, section IV that banks are required to provide the SAT with information regarding cash deposits made in the taxpayers’ accounts.

When the $15 thousand Mexican pesos in cash deposits are exceeded in accounts opened in the name of taxpayers, the bank will have no later than the 17th day of the immediately following month, to inform the SAT.

These mandatory reports apply to all institutions of the Mexican financial system. In addition to cash deposits over $15 thousand pesos must be notified of all purchases in cash from cashier’s checks

What does the SAT understand by cash deposits:

Deposits in national or foreign currency that are made in any type of account (individuals or legal entities).

All purchases in cash from cashier’s checks.

Cash deposits are not considered those made in favor of natural or legal persons through electronic transfers.

Account transfers, titles of credit or any other document or system agreed with institutions of the financial system are not considered as cash deposits.

In case of detecting anomalies, the SAT – which is the supervisory arm of the SHCP – is required by law to carry out audits to check if the information declared by the taxpayers is real.

And one of the points that can most attract the attention of the treasury are cash deposits, which is why banks are asked to report on them on a monthly basis.

The SAT can detect tax discrepancies:

You should know that as in everything, the one who owes nothing fears nothing and if you do things right, you will not have problems with the SAT or other authority. Yes indeed, beware of falling into fiscal discrepancy.

This applies, as stated in article 91 of the Income Tax Law“ when it is verified that the amount of the disbursements in a calendar year is higher than the declared income by the taxpayer, or to those who would have been responsible for declaring”.

In the event that a tax discrepancy is detected, the SAT will notify the taxpayer on the amount of the disbursements detected, the information that was used to know them, the means by which it was obtained and the resulting discrepancy.

From this moment, the taxpayer will have a period of 20 days to write a document where the SAT is informed of the origin, source or provenance of the resources with which it made the disbursements detected by the treasury.

In this case, the taxpayer must also provide the evidence they deem valid to prove the origin of that money. If everything is clarified, there will be no major problems.

In the event that the SAT does not consider that the taxpayer’s evidence is sufficient, it may only request more documents or additional information once.

Finally, if the taxpayer fails to correctly verify the origin of the money where it is indicated that they do not constitute taxable income in terms of the law, they must pay a fine to the SAT, as established in the Federal Tax Code.