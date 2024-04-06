In order to facilitate the procedures and information queries of the millions of taxpayers registered in the Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC), the Tax Administration Service (SAT) has been digitized, so it has an official website.

In addition to the official website of the Tax Administration Service (SAT), the tax agency of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) also has an official app called SAT Móvil.

In this sense, it is worth noting that the SAT Móvil app is available to download on mobile devices Android and iOS.

“SAT Móvil is an application that allows procedures and services to be offered in a personalized space for taxpayers through their RFC and Password, as well as the consultation of documents with greater demand in the service offices,” can be read in the description of the official SAT application.

On the other hand, the SAT also has another virtual platform called SAT ID through which different procedures and queries can be carried out, such as the following:

Generate or update password

This option will help you if you need to access the electronic services of the Tax Administration Service (SAT), to generate a password or update it, you must follow the steps that come in the video that they teach you on the portal.

e.signature renewal

If you are a natural person taxpayer over 18 years of age and your e.signature is one month away from expiring or expired within a period of less than one year; You can generate the authorization request to renew using the SAT ID application.

Remember that the e.signature is a set of data that helps you identify yourself when carrying out procedures and services on the Internet, it is unique, it is a secure and encrypted file, which guarantees your identity just like a handwritten signature.

Proof of Tax Status with Tax Identification Card (CIF)

The Tax Identification Card (CIF) contains the Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC), while the Tax Situation Certificate with CIF also contains identity data, location, economic activities, tax regime, tax obligations and, in some cases, data of the legal representative.

To obtain it you can also do so through the SAT ID site, where you require the following:

*Your Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC) to 13 positions.

*Personal email address to which you have access.

*Phone number (optional).

*Current official identification. You can use your INE, professional ID with photograph or passport. In the case of foreigners, they will need the current immigration form.

*e.signature.

