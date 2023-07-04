It is no secret to anyone that the Tax Administration Service (SAT) can become a real headache, especially if you are not familiar with the concepts and procedures of this tax agency. Taking this into account, immediately how to update your data for titles for credits in electronic invoices in version 4.0.

Was as of last Saturday, July 1, 2023 when all taxpayers of the Tax Administration Service are obliged to issue their electronic invoices in version 4.0.

In this sense, it must be borne in mind that, in certain cases, in order to issue these invoices, the taxpayer is required to update certain data, including the address or official identification.

Thus, according to the provisions of the SAT, all the information that taxpayers need to update is the one that comes in their Fiscal Data Certificatewhich can be generated in the official portals of the agency dependent on the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP). With this, the taxpayer will know what documents he needs before starting the procedure.

Now, before telling you how to update your invoice data under version 4.0, you should know that the update process only applies to legal entities, which carry out credit titles.

Once you understand the above, now yes, you must follow the following steps to update the invoices in version 4.0:

Enter with the RFC and password

After this, choose the option Internet Services

Subsequently, select Services or Requests

Then, click on Request

After that, identify your procedure

Once identified, fill out the form with the information requested, and add the files

Now send the information

And finally, get an acknowledgment

It is worth mentioning that the coexistence between invoices 3.3 and 4.0 was prolonged by the Tax Administration Service for more than a year, due to the fact that in 2022, when it was to enter into force, there were problems derived from the requirements of the Evidence of situation tax in companies, as well as the scarcity of appointments and requests for extensions.