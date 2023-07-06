During the first semester of 2023, the Service tax administration (SAT) has intensified its efforts to ensure compliance with tax obligations in the country.

In this sense, it has been detected that a total of 513 companies have failed to comply with the certification requirements and obligations of the value added tax (VAT) and the Special tax on production and services (IEPS).

Surprisingly, among these companies are 50 large taxpayers belonging to the textile, aluminum, steel and automotive sectors.

This situation has led the SAT to significantly increase supervision visits to companies certified in both taxes, with the aim of verifying compliance with tax regulations.

As a result of these actions, 75 percent of the certifications granted have been permanently cancelled.

To further strengthen surveillance regarding certification, the SAT, through the General Administration of Foreign Trade Audit (AGACE), has implemented constant monitoring of companies certified in the IEPS and VAT modality.

This is done in order to prevent and combat any misuse of tax benefits.

Regarding the figures, the pending presumptive amount of tax credits generated by companies canceled during this period amounts to a considerable sum of 8 thousand 324 million pesosrepresenting an increase of 34% compared to the same period of the previous year.

This demonstrates the importance of maintaining rigorous and efficient control over compliance with tax obligations by companies.

These SAT actions reinforce its commitment to increase tax collection, combat tax evasion and avoidance, and eradicate any form of corruption in the tax sphere.

He noted that the ultimate goal is to build a more competitive, equal, and fair Mexico, where all taxpayers comply with their tax responsibilities for the benefit of society as a whole.