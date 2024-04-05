SAT: How to recover your password to enter the portal?

The Tax Administration Service (SAT) is a decentralized body of the Mexican government responsible for the administration of taxes. taxes, customs and other federal revenues. To facilitate compliance with tax obligations, the SAT has developed a series of online platforms, including the SAT portal.

He access to the SAT portal allows you to perform various formalities such as filing tax returns, checking your tax situation, updating your registration data, and obtaining various documents and certificates.

To enter the portal, you need a secure password. If you have forgotten your password or need to update it, you can do so in two ways: online or in person.

Today in Debate we will explain in detail how to recover your SAT password online and in person. We will also provide you with some tips to create a strong password and protect your personal information.

There are two ways to recover your password for the SAT portal: online and in person.

Online:

– Click “Start”.

– Select “Yes, I have an e.firma”.

– The e.firma (electronic signature) is a digital certificate that allows you to sign electronic documents with the same legal validity as a handwritten signature.

– Enter your e.signature data:

– Private key password

– Private key (file with .key ending)

– Certificate (file with .cer ending)

– Enter the Captcha code.

– Click “Send”.

– Create a new password: Your password must be 8 characters long and contain only letters and numbers. You cannot use your RFC as a password.

– Confirm your new password.

– Provide a personal email address.