Yes, we know, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) can be a real headache, especially when Paying taxes it is about, that is why we will immediately tell you how much tax you must pay when you buy a new car in Mexico.

Although it is true that when people are listing cars at agencies they tend to think about different factors, such as saving on gasoline and safety, the truth is that something that is not usually taken into account by almost anyone is the tax. that must be paid to the Tax Administration Service for the acquisition of a vehicle new.

And it is that, although not many have in mind, when they go to the agencies with the aim of leaving with their new car, the amount for taxes that must be paid to the tax agency, this factor is part of the considerations that are should be kept in mind in this type of transaction.

Thus, although few know it, there is a special tax in Mexico for the purchase of new cars, and this is called “Tax on New Cars” (ISAN). The regulations that govern this SAT tax are established in the Federal Law on Tax on New Automobiles (LFISAN) published in 1996.

In said regulation, it is established that the Tax on New Automobiles must be paid by all natural and legal persons who buy, donate or assign the right or ownership of a car.

The calculation of the payment of the Tax on New Cars is determined based on the sale price of the vehicle, taking into account aspects such as optional luxury or normal accessories, among other factors that may increase the price of the car.

Thus, according to Miscellaneous Fiscal Resolution 2022, the amounts for the Tax on New Cars are the following: