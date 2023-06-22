The SAT, the Tax Administration Service in Mexico, is the entity in charge of collecting and supervising federal taxes in the country. Basically, the SAT makes sure of everything related to money.

Its main function is to ensure that both individuals and companies comply with their tax obligations, that is, that pay the taxes corresponding and the declare correctly.

Recently, there have been questions about whether the SAT charges taxes for cash deposits coming from catalog sales, batches or personal loans.

Much has been said about it, generating confusion among people. However, the tax authority in the past clarified the types of movements for which no taxes which are the following:

Deposits between parents and children, or vice versa.

Payments for catalog sales, such as cosmetics, kitchen utensils, household products, essential oils, among others.

Tandas or personal loans.

Although the SAT does not specifically monitor these items, there is a possibility that financial institutions report to the treasury about some of these movements, but only in the case of taxpayers that are being audited or reviewed by the SAT.

It should be remembered that in our country there are Millions of non-taxpayers making cash deposits in their own accounts or those of others, and they are not charged taxes, since these deposits can come from family funds, remittances, donations, inheritances, among others.

According to official data, the SAT performs around 10 thousand audits a yearcomparing what taxpayers declare with the information provided by financial institutions.

Another important function of the SAT is to provide services to taxpayers, such as assistance in filing tax returns and solving problems related to tax obligations.

It is essential to remember that, if you are registered as a taxpayer before the SAT, you must be careful not to spend more than what you declare as income before the SATsince this could lead to fiscal discrepancies with the Public Treasury.

In Debate we will continue to touch on this type of topic in the Economy section, keep an eye on our publications.