The Tax Administration Service (SAT) reported this Friday, March 15, with the idea of ​​knowing in detail the levels of tax evasionThey did a study.

The results were delivered to the Congress of the Union and are published on the same SAT portal.

Thanks to this, it is known that from the period 2015 to 2021, there is an evasion rate of 9.60 percent, with respect to exported merchandise, representing a deviation for the associated Income Tax. equivalent to 22 billion pesos.

The evasion is due to exported goods, corresponding to the mining and textile industry, which is clear from the studies “Evasion due to mining smuggling” and “Evasion due to smuggling in the textile industry”, in which the Chapingo Autonomous University participated.

Within the mining study, they analyzed contraband in exports through the undervaluation modality. To determine the possible amount of undervaluation, production costs, sales expenses and the export price declared by the companies were considered.

In the second of them, they focused on reviewing the evasion due to undervaluation in imports, which consists of reporting to the customs authorities prices of merchandise with lower values ​​than the real ones, in order to evade the payment of value added tax, general import tax and customs processing fees.

“The possible evasion was estimated through the method called cost-income, which evaluates the behavior patterns of textile companies with import activities. The foregoing is based on the assumption that the expected income of the companies would have to be greater than the cost of its import inputs, so it is possible to identify deviations,” the SAT reported in a statement.