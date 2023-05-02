Authorized Grantees are a key figure for carrying out charities and social assistancesince they allow physical and legal persons deduct taxes through donations.

However, for these donations to be valid, it is necessary that the Authorized Done meet a series of requirements and conditions.

First of all, it is important to mention that the Authorized Done are civil organizations or trusts that have obtained authorization from the Tax Administration Service (SAT) to receive donations deductible from income tax.

This means that donors can deduct your donations from your taxeswhich can be very attractive for those who seek to carry out solidarity actions.

Tax benefits of authorized donees are as follows

Tax deduction: By making a donation to an authorized donee, donors can deduct the amount of the donation on their tax return. This allows them to reduce their tax burden while contributing to a good cause.

Tax exemption: Authorized donees are exempt from paying taxes on the donations they receive and on the goods and services they acquire with those resources.

Income Tax Reduction (ISR): Companies that donate to authorized donees can reduce their tax burden by a percentage of the amount donated, in accordance with the Income Tax Law.

Improvement of the business image: Companies that donate to authorized donees can enhance their image and reputation by contributing to social causes and demonstrating their commitment to social responsibility.

so that the Authorized Done can fulfill their function, it is necessary that they comply with a series of obligations and requirements. For example, they must pay taxes for tax purposes as legal entities with non-profit purposes, which means that they do not seek to generate a profit.

They must be up to date with their Fiscal obligations and present all your annual declarations to maintain the validity of your authorization.

On the other hand, donors also have responsibilities when they make a donation to a Authorized Done. For a donation to be deductible, it is necessary for the donor to verify that the Donee is authorized and request the corresponding tax receipt.

In this way, it is guaranteed that the donation is transparent and that it meets the necessary tax requirements.

Update the data of the Authorized Grantees

In addition to the above, it is important to mention that the Authorized Done must keep their data updated in the register and Directory of Authorized Donees.

To do this, they can apply for Data updatein which changes such as:

The change of password before the Federal Taxpayer Registry

Tax residence

Denomination or social reason

Fusion

Extinction

Liquidation or dissolution of the civil organization

Change of legal representative

Data update like phone with lada key

Address of the establishments

Email, among others.

It is important to note that filing this application is free and that the Authorized Done They must do so within the ten days following the day on which the corresponding notice was presented to the authority in question or the event occurred.