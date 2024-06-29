Lawyer Alfonso Miramontes Caro was murdered yesterday in front of his house in the Fuentes de los Nogales neighborhood, where his body was left with gunshot wounds – 9 millimeter caliber – that presumably hit him in the head.

Federal government information indicates that the victim worked as an obligation control analyst at the local office of the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

Employees of this department who went to the deceased’s home yesterday said that he had still gone to work on Thursday, and that yesterday he was expected to carry out civil protection exercises in the building, located on Teófilo Borunda Boulevard.

The lawyers’ association separately recalled that he also worked in criminal litigation, while Jorge Armendáriz, spokesman for the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE), added that he worked as an external professor at the academy of said corporation, where he taught the subject of Law.

“We deeply regret the loss of this comrade, and we are obviously upset by this cowardly act, and we are going to work with the relevant authorities to follow up and seek to resolve this matter, so that it will not go unpunished like many of the homicides of comrades. lawyers in previous years,” said yesterday Antonio Navarro, vice president of the Association of Criminal Lawyers of this border.

“It is a very big anger, and we are very hurt,” he added.

The murder was reported to the emergency number 911 around 9:30 a.m., when neighbors on Rubén Posada Pompa Street heard gunshots that, they later learned, hit the professional.

The body was found lying in front of a white Chrysler vehicle –owned by the victim–, on Río Danubio Street, next to Francisco Zarco Park and with traces of blood on the head end.

The State Attorney General’s Office added yesterday afternoon that it had received the report at 9:43 a.m., and that the victim was 56 years old.

Other preliminary information obtained from police sources indicates that the attackers shot him three times and escaped in a pickup truck and a black car.

The newspaper reports that in 2015 he thwarted a robbery at a store in Moreno Valley, Riverside County, California.

“When I saw the look of terror on the cashier’s face, I didn’t think twice and subdued the assailant. I knew I had to intervene, that I had to do the right thing,” Miramontes told this newspaper.

“I went back for a soft drink and when I went back in, the robbery was already taking place. I went in a bit dazed and saw that a person was struggling with the cashier,” he added.

Another antecedent published in El Diario indicates that, until 1997, he was a member of the then called State Judicial Police and that, in January 1999, he was arrested as a probable person responsible for the kidnapping of a businessman, for which he remained in this prison. border until July of the same year, when he escaped.

In 2006, according to this media’s archive, a judge from the Seventh Criminal Chamber decreed the dismissal of the criminal case against the deceased.

“This means that in this case criminal action can no longer be brought, that is, it was considered expired because his participation in the events could not be proven and therefore the trial is concluded in his favor,” says what was published by El Diario. .