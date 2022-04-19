Through a press release, the Tax Administration Service (SAT), alerted taxpayers about the theft of electronic signatures (e.firma) and passwords to natural personswhere the return of balances in favor is requested, so they invite users to stay alert to the movements in their accounts to avoid fraud.

The agency reported that during the first two weeks of the presentation of the Annual Statement 2021 of natural persons, this fraud has been detected, where they look for the balances in favor of the Income Tax (ISR)with the registration of bank accounts other than those of the taxpayers holding the means of authentication, opened mainly in entities such as:

BBVA Bancomer

Affirm Bank

Aztec Banzo

“The SAT invites taxpayers to protect their information and not share their password or electronic signature with third parties, since it has received complaints about the alleged theft of information when requesting the return of the balance in favor,” added the SAT.

Likewise, the tax authority called on taxpayers who are victims of this crime and that they make their complaint or complaint before the SATto generate or renew your password and renew your electronic signature certificate.

“This complementary declaration must be of the type “Leave declaration without effect” and subsequently present a complementary declaration of the “Declaration not filed” type, as well as its return process via the Electronic Returns Format,” the agency specified.

The authority added that it is necessary to present the supplementary statement no later than 48 hours after the first statement has been made, this with the aim that the SAT is in possibility to stop the transfer of the return of the unknown account, since, once the instruction has been sent to the bank, the transfer will be irreversible.

“The SAT invites taxpayers not to share their means of authentication with third parties, such as the Password or the files of their electronic signature (e.signature). Both means of authentication produce the same legal effects as the autograph signature with equal probative value”, he stressed.

He added that in the event that the refund has been made, the taxpayer must file the complaint with the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV)because the automatic refund could have been made if the name of the account holder coincides with that of the taxpayer, so it is presumed that the data was used to create a bank account without authorization.