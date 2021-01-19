Boruto: Naruto Next Generations introduced us to the next defenders of Konoha, among which the new Team 7, Boruto Uzumaki, Sarada Uchiha and Mitsuki; as well as the relationship they share with their parents.

On this, many have been amused and tenderly by the way in which so much Naruto as Sasuke act as parents, especially with the Uchiha since her ability to raise Sarada it has had to evolve little by little throughout history. Either way, it’s evident how much he loves her and how proud he is always of her.

One of the qualities of Sarada is that, unlike his Clan predecessors, he has a respect and love for Konoha, which has led her to have the goal of becoming the next Hokage.

Along the Boruto we have seen grow Sarada and excel as a ninja, gaining more and more strong determination to achieve his goals.

A cosplay worthy of the Uchiha clan

She has become one of the favorite characters of the fans, and this is visible in the amount of cosplay that exists of her, in this case, the artist @alexy_sky_ created a version identical to Sarada in real life, and shared the photoshoot via Instagram:

Definitely a cosplay from Sarada with this quality makes many fans think that this is just how it should look in a live action of Boruto.

This cosplayer took care of every last detail, such as her clothes, long sleeves, red glasses and the style of her black hair. No doubt Sarada she is identical to her father, albeit with her mother’s personality.

Now what fans want to see from this ninja is more use of her genjutsu and sharingan skills.

What did you think of this cosplay from Sarada? Let us know in the comments.



