Naruto is one of the popular franchises, after the first part, and Shippuden, continuing his son’s story boruto, is that we see how the series continues. In fact, there are a couple of very loved characters, and the fandom just demanded more focus for them, that’s why it came Sasuke Retsuden that it will even get an anime in 2023.

In principle, Sasuke Retsuden was released as a light novel on August 2, 2019. It was later adapted into a manga and now finally we will have an anime that has a release date for January 8, 2023 within the Boruto series, it will work as a slightly belated Christmas present.

The story belongs to Jun Esaka, and the manga drawing is mostly by Shingo Kimuraalthough he is supervised by Masashi Kishimoto, the original mangaka of the Naruto saga.

What is Sasuke Retsuden about?

It is a story that takes place after it ends. shippuden “Naruto is already the Seventh Hokage,” but he adjusts before Boruto: Next Generations. Also Sasuke and Sakura are married by now.

The development of the plot is based on the fact that Naruto has an unknown deadly diseaseit is because of this that Sasuke, despite being his rival, will try to infiltrate another village to save him.

One of the most notable points of Sasuke Retsuden is that it is responsible for giving it an extra bit of romanticism. She also notes a closer relationship between Sasuke and Sakura. This was longed for by fans before, so the installment is quite special, and will present a very different environment from the previous ones.

