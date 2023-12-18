Sastamala | It is suspected that the dog turned on the heater, a fire broke out in the kitchen of the detached house

A fire broke out in the kitchen of a detached house in Sastamala when a hot plate turned over started a fire.

In Sastamala a fire broke out in a private house at 4 pm on Monday afternoon. Field fire marshal of the Pirkanmaa rescue service Jari Järvinen according to the resident's dog, it is suspected that the apartment was turned on.

“There has been some flammable material near Hella that has caught fire,” says Järvinen.

According to Järvinen, the woman who was a resident was able to suppress the fire with the help of a carpet. Therefore, when the rescue service arrived at the scene, the flames had already subsided. Seven units were called to the scene, but only two of them remained on the scene.

According to Järvinen, the fire did not spread due to the resident's actions, and the damage was minor.

First aid checked the resident's condition, but there were no injuries in the fire.

“The resident was rescued outside. Our firefighters were able to rescue a pet rabbit from the smoke. The dog was already outside with the resident, they left the building immediately after the initial extinguishing,” says Järvinen.

Järvinen thinks that the smoke damage will be removed in a few days with the help of ventilation.