Fifth and final test for the Sassuolo by Alessio Dionysus which at the Stadium Curls he faced in a friendly match there Vis Pesaro , formation of group B of Serie C, winning with a 4-1 round. The first official engagement of the neroverdi is scheduled for Monday 8 August at Mapei Stadium against the Modena in the Italian Cup. This is the starting eleven chosen by Dionisi with the 4-3-3 as module: Russo, Muldur, Erlic, Tressoldi, Rogerio, Obiang, Lopez, Thorstvedt, Berardi, Alvarez, Ceide.

After half an hour of study by both teams, Sassuolo took the lead in the 34th minute with the signing of Kristian Thorstvedt. The doubling of the Emilians came at the end of the first half with Maxime Lopez at 44 ‘. The neroverdi dropped the trio in the 53rd minute with Agustin Alvarezborn in 2001. Vis Pesaro’s response was made to wait until 59 ‘with Niccolò Guccia goal that could have tried to worry Sassuolo but managed to spread in the 83rd minute with Giacomo’s goal Raspadori. The striker of the Italian national team found himself surprisingly out of the starting eleven but still managed to leave his mark on the match.