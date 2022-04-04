The Rossoneri, especially at San Siro, have not won too many games with much inferior opponents. And now the bonuses are over

Not that there was yet another need for confirmation, but the weekends “set” often become decidedly indigestible. Arranged according to logic, it is clear: based on the ranking and the matches scheduled, you get an idea of ​​how the day could go. And this in fact was particularly succulent for Milan: Naples and Bergamo, Inter visiting Juve, Rossoneri at San Siro in front of a Bologna without great need for classification and with the thrust of seventy thousand fans. Then, however, the opponent also sits at that table and sending it to the air is a moment. Of course, now there is one less corner, but there are still seven left and with such a small advantage one thing is certain: Milan will not be able to afford other missteps of the kind. Because then it becomes useless to win the derby and in Naples – just to give a couple of examples, but there are many others – if the twelfth force of the tournament blocks you at home. See also WRC | Monte-Carlo, PS1: it's Ogier against Loeb right away!

TRIP – The exercise is trivial and perhaps not very objective, because the missed victories can depend on many aspects. However, it is worth underlining all the points lost by the Rossoneri this year against low-mid-range opponents. Often lower than average. With this match we reached 14. Without expecting much, because then the Devil would have already been virtually champion of Italy for a while, it would be enough to put half in his pocket to sail calmly towards the championship number nineteen. These 14 points were all lost on the road against teams on the right side of the table. A football definition to distinguish those who think about saving themselves from those who spend quiet or ambitious leagues. The noblest was Sassuolo, currently tenth. But on the thirteenth day, at the end of November, when the neroverdi defeated the San Siro three to one and inflicted on the Devil the second defeat in a row after that of Florence, they were thirteenth. And Milan lost the primacy, which they shared with Napoli. With Udinese it was “en plein”: one by one in the first leg, one by one in the return leg. See also The four cards of Milan, Atalanta returns to the Goddess and the Lady makes herself beautiful

BONUS EXPIRED – Then there is the home disaster with La Spezia. Disaster across the board, including arbitrage. One of those times in which it is legitimate to say that a team – Milan, in this case – has been objectively penalized by the referees. The inexcusable mistake of the Rossoneri, if anything, was to have taken the second Ligurian goal in the last second of the match. And what about the two by two of Salerno, against the last of the class, arrived on the day in which Inter lost to Sassuolo and Napoli drew with Cagliari. This time no, the help of others has not arrived. It was necessary to protect the moat dug behind them and instead Naples and Inter ran faster this time. Now bonuses are over at Milanello.

April 5, 2022 (change April 5, 2022 | 00:23)

