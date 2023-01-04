Reggio Emilia – Sampdoria’s 2023 season restarts from the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia. The blucerchiati, in search of a comeback-salvation, challenge Sassuolo. Stankovic restarts from 3-4-1-2 and immediately relies on the latest arrivals Nuytinck and Lammers. In addition to the disqualified Djuricic, 7 are unavailable. Bereszynski, Nuytinck and Amione will be ahead of Audero with Murillo on the bench.

On the flanks Leris and Augello, Rincon and Vieira in the middle with Verre playmaker behind Gabbiadini and Lammers, preferred in Montevago. In Sassuolo Dionisi finds Berardi and Laurenti lined up in attack with Pinamonti in the 4-3-3 of the neroverdi.

Sale and shareholders’ meeting at Sampdoria

On the corporate front, as anticipated in recent days, the shareholders’ meeting scheduled for tomorrow, January 5, will not define the future of the club. Sampdoria, in fact, announces that “the absolute majority shareholder (i.e. the Ferrero family ed) will not attend (nor will he delegate the legal representative of the shareholder Sport Spettacolo Holding Srl) to the first call of the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday 5 January 2023, at 3 pm at the company’s registered office.

Please remember that the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting had also already been set for Tuesday 10 January 2023 in second call, for Friday 20 January 2023 in third call and for Thursday 2 February 2023 in fourth call”.