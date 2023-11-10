Alessio Dionisi, Sassuolo coach, released statements at the end of the 2-2 draw against Salernitana

The first of the two advance matches of the twelfth matchday ends A league. The game was played at 6.30pm Sassuolo–Salernitana. It ends 2-2 with a draw that doesn’t make anyone happy. At the end of the challenge Alessio spoke Dionysis. Below are the statements released to DAZN:

“At the end of the match the boys were disappointed because they wanted the victory and it showed. We’ve been starting with the handbrake for a while now. The second goal could have closed the match and instead we had a great response. We had the match made from the start. Having equalized it so early we had inertia on our side and we had many opportunities, usually those who missed the goals today do so. It’s a less positive moment than others and fighting. I don’t know how many teams today would have finished by closing Salernitana in their own area with opportunity after opportunity. We must always do it and then we will have fun.”

SASSUOLO DIFFERENT IN THE FIRST HALF – “If you don’t start the game then you don’t get it back, in a difficult moment. If you don’t have the right head you don’t get it back. There have been individual errors, which have been going on for a while, which compromise the match. Then Ochoa saved the unstoppable. It’s not a team or head problem but it’s moments. We have to fight and we’ll get satisfaction.”

WINE – “You go to 2-0 and everyone wants to overdo it and so you risk compromising it completely. Before the match I asked the full-backs to give width and instead they went inside. Castillejo did well and Laurientè on the other hand takes care of the left side alone. Vina it overlapped internally and I didn’t want this situation because it prevented Laurientè from coming back and he had to provide the assist. Then he grew too and I see the glass as half full.”

HEAD OR LEGS –“Head. We will have to make the most of these matches as I told the boys at the end of the match.”

TIME OF THE BREAK – “It’s good for us because it’s not easy to play without Matheus Henrique. Given the moment, someone will take a breath and then we’ll start again with clarity, balance and not forgetting these moments because at the end of the game the boys were very angry with themselves for the wrong goals, after having created so many opportunities.”

November 10, 2023 (modified November 10, 2023 | 9.31pm)

