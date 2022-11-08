Not an easy trip to redeem the defeat in the derby, at the home of a Sassuolo in crisis of results

The 14th day of Serie A is already upon us with the midweek round: penultimate sprint, before the long lethargy due to the 2022 World Cup. Rome seeking redemption after losing the derby and chasing points for the Champions, against a Sassuolo who he no longer knows how to win.

Sassuolo-Rome, what you need to know

PRONOSTIC – Sassuolo has never won against a big one yet, Roma have always been able to react after a knockout: you can therefore opt for a combo X2 + Multigoal 2-4, at 1.87 on Snai. Sisal shares this combination at 1.86.

SASSUOLO-ROMA: X2 + Multigoal 2-4 BOOKMAKER QUOTE LINK BONUS 1.86 VERIFY 1.87 VERIFY 1.87 VERIFY By clicking on Verify you are directed to the partner’s site to verify the principles referred to in art. 5.6 of the guidelines of the Law 9 August 2018, n.96.

TRANSFER OSTICA – Sassuolo and Rome face each other for the 19th time in their history. In the previous 18 crossings, the balance sheet smiles on the Capitoline who have won nine times, compared to eight draws and only one victory for the Emilians. In these very positive numbers for Pellegrini and his companions, however, we find a fact that causes anxiety in the Roma home. After winning the first five away games at Sassuolo, the Giallorossi have not achieved any success in the following four matches in Reggio Emilia. Roma’s success has been missing at Mapei from May 20, 2018: 1-0. From that moment, three draws, of which two consecutive in the last two seasons and always 2-2, in addition to the only knockout against the neroverdi in February 2020 for 4-2.

HOW THEY ARRIVE – The Emilians have found themselves very vulnerable this season. Above all, unable to give continuity to the streak of positive results. The 1-0 defeat at Empoli is the second in a row. From the predictable knockouts against Inter and Atalanta, to those with Napoli and Empoli: in the middle the success against Verona. The calendar has certainly not given a hand to Dionisi’s boys and so the neroverdi are at 15 points. Thirteenth place, less than ten from the cup zone and nine clear of the hot zone. 14 goals scored and 18 conceded give the idea of ​​a team that concedes much more on a defensive level than in previous seasons. 25 points in the standings, with the Champions area just two points away, but that area of ​​the standings is quite busy.

Roma, after the lost derby that cost them the Biancoceleste overtaking, is looking for a reaction. 16 goals scored and 12 in the passive, the men of the Special One are called to yet another redemption.

ABRAHAM MUST REACT – The English striker disappointed in the derby with Lazio and was not very sharp in front of goal. So it is reasonable to expect a reaction from him against Sassuolo. The Giallorossi striker as the first scorer at Mapei pays 6.20 on Snai. Attention to Andrea Pinamonti: with Berardi at risk of forfeit, the Inter school center forward chases the fourth goal against the Capitoline. Pinamonti first scorer shines at 9.25 on Sisal.

POSSIBLE FORMATIONS – Rome struggling with the usual absences, but Mourinho must also evaluate the conditions of some bruised post derby. Safe rotation in some department. Dionisi for Sassuolo risks losing Berardi once again due to a muscle problem.

SASSUOLO (4-3-3) – Advice: Romagna, Erlic, Ferrari, Rogerio; Frattesi, Lopez, Thorstvedt; Alvarez, Pinamonti, Traore. Annex Dionysus.

ROME (3-4-2-1): – Rui Patricio; Celik, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Matic, Vina; Zaniolo, El Shaarawy; Abraham. Annex Mourinho.