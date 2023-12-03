Roma comeback to win 2-1 on the Sassuolo pitch in a match of the 14th matchday of Serie A, played today 3 December at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia. The black-greens took the lead with Matheus Henrique in the 25th minute but in the 67th minute they were left with ten men due to Boloca’s expulsion and the Giallorossi took advantage of this by equalizing in the 76th minute with the penalty converted by Dybala and taking the lead with Kristensen in the 82nd minute. In the standings, the Romans coached by Mourinho – who attacked the referee Marcenaro on the eve of the match – rise to 24 points, while the Emilians remain stuck in 14th place together with Genoa at 15.