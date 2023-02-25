Dionisi guesses the right change in the second half. The Norwegian, on the pitch after 4′, scores from Berardi’s corner. Strefezza fails in the final the opportunity for a draw

Kristian Thorstvedt comes on and scores: Sassuolo wins 1-0 at the Via del Mare and catches Lecce on 27 points in the standings. In anticipation of the 24th day of Serie A, a goal from the Norwegian is enough for the neroverdi to win their third success in their last five games. Lecce, on the other hand, leaves the field with a bitter taste: the best Sassuolo of the season was certainly not seen at the Via del Mare, but Strefezza and his partners made too many mistakes to hope to snatch a useful result.

MANY ERRORS — Dionisi chooses a disruptive midfield, with Obiang alongside Frattesi and Bajrami high on the left, in place of the suspended Laurienté. Baroni confirms Tuia and Ceesay, protagonists in the victory against Atalanta, leaving the recovered Umtiti on the bench. On both sides you have to deal with the unpredictable trajectories of the ball, soiled by the strong wind. The quality of the game suffers, yet Sassuolo does not give up on phrasing, while Lecce presses high and tries to sting with counterattacks. Banda, Strefezza and Gallo go shooting but are inaccurate. The only two real chances of the first half wink at Sassuolo: the first comes with Bajrami, stopped by Falcone, the second with Tressoldi who strikes with a header and sends wide. See also The reason why Carlos Rotondi did not sign with Cruz Azul

THE RECOVERY — The Giallorossi need more lucidity in the last few metres: Baroni intervenes already during the interval, inserting Oudin and Colombo in place of Banda and Ceesay. Dionisi, on the other hand, waited for the 60th minute, then made a triple substitution by sending Lopez, Pinamonti and Thorstvedt onto the field. Four minutes go by and the Norwegian unlocks the game: from a corner taken by Berardi, the 23-year-old heads off and scores the 1-0, helped by a deflection from Hjulmand. Gonzalez also enters Lecce, Maleh advances to support the striker, but the Salento players continue to mismanage the ball, overwhelmed by the rush to equalize. In the 81st minute Strefezza devours a goal that seemed to have already been scored: it is yet another photograph of a bad day, which Sassuolo exploits with intelligence.

February 25, 2023 (change February 26, 2023 | 00:22)

