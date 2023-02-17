Sassuolo Napoli live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Serie A match

SASSUOLO NAPLES STREAMING TV – Tonight, Friday 17 February 2023, at 20.45 Sassuolo and Napoli take to the field at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, a match valid for the 23rd day of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Sassuolo Napoli live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Sassuolo and Napoli will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Sassuolo Napoli is scheduled for 8.45 pm today, Friday 17 February 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to see Sassuolo Napoli on TV and live streaming, but who is playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Advice; Zortea, Erlic, Tressoldi, Rogerio; Frattesi, Maxime Lopez, Matheus Henrique; Bajrami, Defrel, Laurientè. All. Dionisi.

NAPLES (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Mario Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. Herds Spalletti.

