Napoli wins 2-0 on the Sassuolo field in anticipation of the 23rd day of Serie A 2022-2023, hits the 20th success and consolidates the leadership in the standings. The formation coached by Spalletti flies to 62 points and takes another step towards the scudetto, now mortgaged. The Azzurri move to Emilia with goals from Kvaraskhelia and Osimhen, more and more enthralling.

The Neapolitans unlock the result in the 12th minute with a solo from the Georgian. Kvaraskhelia starts from midfield, skips Laurienté and from the edge of the hole Consigli with a low shot: 0-1. The hosts react immediately and come close to equalizing in the 14th minute: Laurienté crosses the shot, post. Even Napoli stamps the wood in the 26th minute with Osimhen: angled razor, post.

The Nigerian hits the mark in the 33rd minute with the collaboration of Consigli. The attacker, from a tight angle on the right, lets loose a powerful shot: the Sassuolo goalkeeper is badly placed and gets caught on his own post, 0-2. Before the break, the neroverdi try to reopen the match. Laurienté scored, but the goal was disallowed for offside by Defrel.

Napoli, having escaped the danger, restarts with conviction at the start of the recovery. The Azzurri came close to trio on a couple of occasions with the usual Osimhen, while the Neapolitan defense didn’t take any real risks until the 66th minute, when Zortea didn’t hit the target with a header. For the rest, Meret confines himself to carrying out the ordinary administration. In the final, the blue trio signed by Simeone was cancelled. Napoli wins 2-0 and sews another piece of tricolor on the shirt.