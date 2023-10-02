Alessio Dionisi’s statements at the end of the match between Sassuolo and Monza, which ended 0-1 in favor of Raffaele Palladino’s team.

Word ad Alessio Dionisi. The coach of Sassuolo – to the microphones of DAZN – he spoke about the defeat suffered by his team, in the green rectangle of Mapei Stadium against the difficult Monza driven by Raffaele Palladino. Below are the words of the neroverde coach:

“It’s a shame because in the first half we could have taken the lead, up front we had a team of our level that knows how to play. We knew they could come out on top, Di Gregorio made important saves, we were a bit light-hearted even in the second half. The attitude I liked the first half, perhaps with more determination we could have brought it home. The two teams played to win, they got the better of it.”

Have you paid for a little tiredness?

“The games played take a toll not only on the legs but also on the head, in the second half I had to make substitutions due to physical problems but whoever came on did what they had to. They created more afterwards, there is regret because it was the opportunity to give continuity. Before, we weren’t the ones who had to beat all the big teams, just as now we shouldn’t be discouraged by this defeat.”

How are the injured?

“Pinamonti was going out, he felt dizzy. Matheus Henrique just seems to have a cramp, we will evaluate Ruan better in the next few days”.

Happy with the midfield?

“Good, I’m happy with them. Boloca started well and is continuing, Matheus is a certainty and they have players behind them who will find space.”

What didn’t you like tonight?

“We were not as incisive as other times but it must be accepted. We are growing, matches like this make you grow even if they can make you tired, creating a gap between what you are and what you would like to be. We lost at home against an organized team, playing in bring more than them. We didn’t want to make them play a lot in our half of the pitch but it wasn’t enough.”

The best coach award of September?

“Credit to the team, today I would have preferred not to receive a prize and obtain a positive result.”

October 2, 2023 (modified October 2, 2023 | 9:11 pm)

