Monza wins 2-1 on the Sassuolo field in the match that opens the 36th day of the 2022-2023 Serie A championship. The success allows the Lombards to climb to 52 points, in eighth position. Sassuolo, on the other hand, remained at 44. The neroverdi ended up knocked out after having closed the first half ahead with a goal by Berardi, who scored in the 6th minute of stoppage time from a penalty awarded for hand ball by Izzo. Monza reacts in the second half and equalizes in the 60th minute. Birindelli’s cross, Ciurria runs perfectly and beats Consigli for the 1-1. The match changed face again in the 68th minute, when Sassuolo remained in 10 due to the expulsion of Tressoldi. Monza, in numerical superiority in the last portion of the match, puts the arrow in extremis. In the 93rd minute Pessina does it all by himself: dribbling and winning shot, 1-2 and game over.