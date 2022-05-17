Sassuolo-Milan, tickets up to 3 thousand euros. Rossoneri invasion at Mapei Stadium

THE Sassuolo v Milan tickets they disappeared in less than an hour. The Emilian club in a note on the site in the past few hours made it known that noon, that the only passes available for the Mapei Stadium “They are those in the South Tribune sector, where a pre-emption reserved only to neroverdi season tickets is active until 11pm on Friday”. All 21,525 seats of Reggio Emilia: it is expected that 18 thousand supporters at the stadium could be Rossoneri. The sites specialized in the resale of tickets explode with prices ranging from 895 to 2984 euros. It is possible to buy up to four tickets online, on which it is possible to change the name.

Scudetto Milan or Inter: the bookmakers have no doubts. Quotes

Meanwhile i bookmakers they are convinced that the championship will be from Devil. According to OddsChecker (leader in odds comparison) Sassuolo v AC Milan will see the Rossoneri winning at Mapei Stadium: the success of the team coached by Pioli is paid at 1.48 with a draw at 5. The win of Scamacca and companions is given 7 against 1. Therefore, in the opinion of the brokers, unlikely. And only with a defeat of the Rossoneri, there‘Inter overcoming the Sampdoria at San Siro (success taken for granted: at 1.14), the resounding Scudetto overtaking could operate on the last day. It would be a historical joke.

Inter, Moratti evokes a May 5 for Milan

In the past few hours, theformer Inter president Massimo Moratti, superstitiously evoked the specter of a Rossoneri 5 May: “In football everything is possible, miracles can always happen. What appears obvious and decided, then overturns in an instant, has happened to us several times, even if I must say that there are more times in which it went well. They are two great teams, but it can rain like in Perugia or what happened to us on that cursed May 5th can happen to them. Who knows maybe May 22nd will not become their May 5th… “, the words of him at Adnkronos.

Milan, Inter and the Scudetto party

This derby scudetto will end the party of one of the two teams. L’Inter, perhaps superstitiously, he does not leak anything being second but it is to be sworn that the Nerazzurri will organize something in case of overtaking. The Milan could celebrate with the open bus, wandering around the city, on the night between Sunday and Monday returning from Reggio Emilia. The party at San Siro has lost its share as the day after this duel (May 23) the Meazza will host a charity match organized by Samuel Eto’O. in the meantime it is certain that Serie A League an award ceremony was prepared at the Mapei Stadium with the president Casini and one a San Siro with the CEO De Siervo.

