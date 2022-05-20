The police machine has already been set in motion to ensure safety on Sunday in Reggio Emilia: maximum alert for Sassuolo-Milan, scheduled at the Mapei Stadium at 6 pm, a match in which the Rossoneri are playing for the Scudetto. 21,500 spectators are expected, of which 18,000 Milan fans are ready to celebrate in case of victory. The event has been sold out for days, with a ticket “fever” like not seen for some time: long queues at the box office and thousands of people connected online looking for tickets. The police have set up special services to monitor the situation outside the stadium, in particular for the touting (with some cases already registered on the web) and the sale of unauthorized merchandising, up to forged tickets. Among other things, the Prosecutor’s Office – reports the Reggio Emilia edition of the Resto del Carlino – has opened an investigation entrusted to the Guardia di Finanza which has already seized some counterfeit coupons and is working to identify the perpetrators discovered through an internet channel.

Fan plan

The Prefecture of Reggio Emilia yesterday morning coordinated the table of the safety and public order committee to develop the strategic plan in view of the match. A greater number of law enforcement personnel with special departments of police, carabinieri and yellow flames was requested from the Viminale observatory. On Sunday morning 700 ultras will arrive by train who will then be accompanied to the stadium by ten buses. 20 buses from the Rossoneri clubs are expected, from various cities in Italy, which will be destined for a special parking area near the stadium, distinct from the one where all the other fans who will arrive independently by car can find space. There will be fixed police stations at the motorway toll booth, at the Mediopadana high-speed station and at the Classic hotel where AC Milan will arrive in retreat. Above all, an ad hoc plan is ready in case of celebrations: the Gos – the safety operational group that manages the public order of the sporting event – has a map of roads to be closed to traffic if there is a large influx of people.