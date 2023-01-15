Everything is ready at Mapei for the kick-off of Sassuolo-Lazio, a match valid for the 18th day of Serie A. Sarri’s Lazio wants to win again, chasing a victory that has been missing for three days and conquering the first three points of 2023. To the microphones of Sky Sports the sporting director intervened The Tares to present the challenge against the Emilians:

“Would the Champions League be a miracle? No, it wouldn’t be miraculous because there’s no place to create controversy. It’s a goal we declared at the start of the season. There are many difficulties in achieving it and I agree with Sarri, given that there are there are many famous teams fighting to achieve it. But I think Lazio have what it takes to fight until the end of the championship for this goal, and they have a duty to fight for the growth of this team. Let’s make things clear: Milinkovic he is the best midfielder in the league. So questioning his qualities is utopian, the love and bond he has for this club goes beyond market rumours. We had a meeting with the president and his agents for a month ago and we are serene. We have an excellent relationship, I don’t see why problems should be created. Last week it was Luis Alberto, this week it is Milinkovic. These are things that don’t exist with us and that are clarified internally”.