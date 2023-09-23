Sassuolo Juventus live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

SASSUOLO JUVENTUS STREAMING TV – Today, Saturday 23 September 2023, at 6 pm Sassuolo and Juventus take to the field at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, a match valid for the fifth day of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to watch Sassuolo Juventus live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Sassuolo and Juventus will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Sassuolo Juventus kick-off is scheduled for 6pm today, Saturday 23 September 2023. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Sassuolo Juventus on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for today’s match:

SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1): Cragno; Toljan, Erlic, Ruan, Vina; Boloca, Matheus Henrique; Berardi, Bajrami, Laurienté; Pinamonti.

JUVENTUS (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Weah, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Church, Vlahovic.

