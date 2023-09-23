Juve’s 4-2 defeat against Sassuolo left a lot of bitterness among the Juventus fans: many mistakes and difficulties that are worrying

Mister Massimiliano Cheer up confirmed the victorious starting eleven against the Laziobut the performance of the Juventus it was very different. The 4-2 defeat against Sassuolo it would rekindle the discontent of the fans who have vented their disappointment on social media. Below are some posts from the Bianconeri after the match.

There were many individual errors involving the players Juventusespecially the goalkeeper Szczesny. The Polish goalkeeper seriously decided the match with two uncertain interventions that cost as many goals. The sensational own goal of Cats he then concluded a match that had already been largely compromised previously.

September 23, 2023 (modified September 23, 2023 | 9.16pm)

