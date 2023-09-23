THE ANALYSIS –“I’m happy and angry at the same time, when I think about what we wasted last week. Maybe it helped us to play today’s match. I’m happy for everyone and in particular for the new arrivals, a victory like this brings awareness. I saw more courage than other times and the result was evident. It is a more than deserved victory. We have quality and when we defend well, we know how to attack better. Today we did it and it paid off. I chose to give continuity to those who had played, because growth must first come from those who play and then those who enter acquire awareness”.

YOUNG PEOPLE –“I would like our football culture to change. In a country like ours that lives on football it’s normal but we have to improve. If we want young people to play this doesn’t help because a young person makes more mistakes than an expert, they risk losing and then the criticism they arrive immediately. It’s not easy to have balance from the outside but from the inside I have to have it. Today we didn’t win anything more than a match worth three points and which perhaps gives us more awareness. At the same time in Frosinone we threw away the three points, then if someone enjoys making controversy I won’t go after them”he continued Dionysis at the press conference. See also The sports judge sanctions Bonucci for the dispute at the end of the race: a fine of 10 thousand euros

THE DIFFERENCE –“Today’s satisfaction is for the result after a ‘beaten’ like last week’s. I’m happy because the result gives awareness, because we won with merit, and it’s worth a lot. We played with a lot of guys who were new to the team and Serie A, then I’m also happy for Berardi because it’s not easy to always play being a ‘talked about’ player. He managed the post-September 1st period very well and his performances are proving it. We always stayed in the game we had to play, without throwing away the hat, and that made the difference.”

THE REAL SASSUOLO –“What is the true face of Sassuolo? The one in the middle, both. I have heard this question many times, because we live with ups and downs. The goal is to find a greater spirit that can overcome in moments of difficulty , in the ‘simplest’ matches. Today we knew that the possibilities would be few, but we exploited them. We are both, I would like to keep the highs and eliminate the lows but we are at the beginning. Even if we are Sassuolo, and we have a smaller audience, we live with somewhat controversial sensations but it is part of the game and this sport.”

ABOUT LAURIENTE’ –“The performance was among the most positive after the one against Atalanta. He too needs to be accompanied, but it’s not easy because he thinks he has reached his peak. Instead he is a boy who needs to be helped. He hasn’t done any preparation, so he also had his moment of recovery from the injury. Today he played the right game even in the defensive phase, he often takes breaks and if he does this he doesn’t help the team, if he neglects this he becomes a more normal player.”

INTER –“Inter are doing great things, we’ll see what they do tomorrow against Empoli and we’ll prepare them as best we can by trying to bother Inter, because this is our mentality. We played with 4 attackers and I don’t know how how many do it: we need to have quality, organization and balance, if we manage to maintain it I hope we will have a great test against Inter too. At the end of the first half in the changing rooms I smiled, it seemed like a copy and paste of the previous week, and it is the first thing that I reminded the boys. Having already experienced it helped us. I liked the team at 2-2 because they had courage. I tried to give confidence.”

