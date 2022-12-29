It is played at the Mapei Stadium. The Nerazzurri’s last friendly match before the big Serie A match against Napoli on 4 January
Last friendly for both Sassuolo and Inter before the championship resumes. Kick-off at Mapei Stadium today at 5pm.
Latest tests
—
It was a bittersweet December for Sassuolo, who won only one of the three scheduled tests, the first in Marbella against Marseille. After the 3-2 defeat of the French, PSV received a 2-1 comeback win (an illusory advantage from Frattesi), plus Empoli’s 2-1 last Friday. Inter, on the other hand, are unbeaten, who apart from the 1-1 draw against Betis Seville have only been able to win: 6-1 against Gzira United in Malta, 4-0 against Salzburg and 2-0 against Reggina from the other Inzaghi, Filippo .
Where to see it
—
Sassuolo-Inter will be broadcast exclusively by Sky on the Sky Sport Uno (number 201) and Sky Sport Calcio (number 202) channels. The match can be streamed via the SkyGo app, text commentary on www.gazzetta.it.
