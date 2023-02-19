Sassuolo, four traffic policemen investigated for torture: “They beat a patient in the emergency room”

They allegedly insulted, pinned and beat him while he was on a stretcher in the emergency room. Four Sassuolo policemen have been suspended from service and investigated for torture after the attack suffered in hospital by a Moroccan worker, who has been in Italy for years with a regular residence permit. The man had been taken to the Sassuolo hospital by ambulance after he was found in a confused state on the street. According to doctors and nurses, the four policemen were convinced that he was linked to the world of drug dealing, although he has never been reported or even reported for drug crimes.

The facts date back to October 2021 when, according to what was reported in a complaint by the general director of the hospital and reconstructed by the Modena prosecutor’s office, the four policemen entered the hospital without anyone having called them and started ranting against the patient. while vital signs and data collection was in progress. They then forcibly pinned him to the stretcher he was on and beat him on the chest and head. One of them, according to the prosecutor’s office, also stepped with his feet on the victim’s pelvis, in a squatting position, insistently asking him if he had taken drugs.

The man has not yet filed a complaint, because he does not remember what happened, given that he was unconscious due to a severe hypoglycemia crisis. According to the prosecutor’s office, the “acute physical suffering” inflicted on the victim for “about an hour” constitutes the crime of torture and not simply aggravated voluntary harm, and led to “inhuman and degrading treatment for the person’s dignity” .

The judge for the preliminary investigations ordered the suspension of service for the four, two agents and two assistants, of different duration for each. The two assistants are also under investigation for ideological falsehood in a public deed, for having drawn up a false service report.