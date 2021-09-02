After the De Zerbi cycle, Locatelli and Caputo were the only luxury sales. With the 4-2-3-1 of the rookie Dionisi space for certainties in defense and imagination in attack

After the transfer market we can finally analyze, team by team, the strengths (and weaknesses) of the participants in the Serie A 2021-2022 in a fantasy football key.

TRAINING – With the end of De Zerbi’s cycle, excellent sales had been put in the budget. Which have arrived. Locatelli and Caputo greeted the neroverdi. Interesting players such as Scamacca, Frattesi and Matheus Henrique have arrived, returning between loans and the acquisition of cards. Sassuolo has entrusted the bench to a rookie in A like Alessio Dionisi, a veteran, however, from great years between C and B with Imolese, Venice and Empoli. It will be 4-2-3-1 with the omnipresent Councils between the posts, in defense, from right to left here is Toljan (tight ballot with Muldur), Chiriches, Ferrari and Rogerio. In the median space for Maxime Lopez and Matheus Henrique (with Frattesi who will be a wild card for all seasons). Trident with Berardi, Djuricic and Boga (space during the race between Traorè, Raspadori and Defrel). Central striker Scamacca, but he too is not sure of a starting shirt, threatened by the “usual” Raspadori. The two will also be able to play together as owners. It will depend on several factors.

(LIKELY 4-2-3-1 TRAINING): Advice; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Lopez, HENRIQUE; Berardi, Djuricic, Boga; SCAMACCA.

RECOMMENDED – From the trocar up, Sassuolo is a team that can churn out bonuses in repetitions. It is therefore impossible not to recommend the purchase of at least one of Berardi (33 credits), Djuricic (21 credits) – but beware of its inconstancy – and Boga (21 credits). Scamacca (14 credits) and Raspadori (19 credits) are other players to catch. In all this bailamme Berardi would be the most logical choice but we want to unbalance ourselves. We are focusing on Scamacca: he can explode definitively after having done very well with Genoa last season. Without Caputo’s shadow he has a great chance to show his infinite potential.

LOW COST DEAL – Sassuolo is a shop that is also dear to fanta: there are few low-cost “deals”. Chiriches (7 credits) have a good ownership but fresh from years with a bad average rating, Rogerio (8 credits) and Matheus Henrique (8 credits) new face of the black-green median.

POSSIBLE DISAPPOINTMENT – Always difficult to predict the future. We aim for a mere hierarchical fact on Obiang (8 credits). He has in front of him the various Lopez, Henrique, Frattesi and the possible surprise Harroui. He also had a serious health problem. Turn your gaze elsewhere.

