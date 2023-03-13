Rome (dpa)

Sassuolo defeated its host, Roma, 3/4, in the competitions of the 26th stage of the Italian Football League. Sassuolo took the lead in the 13th minute through Armand Llorente, before the same player added the second goal in the 18th minute.

In the 26th minute, Nikola Zalewski scored the first goal for Roma, but Domenico Berardi added the third goal for Sassuolo in the fourth minute of calculated time instead of lost for the first half from a penalty kick. In the 50th minute, Roma returned to the match with a goal scored by Paulo Dybala, but Andrea Pinamonte scored the fourth goal for Sassuolo in the 75th minute, while Jorgino Vinaldum scored the goal of reducing the difference for Rome in the fourth minute of counted time instead of lost for the second half.

Sassuolo raised its tally to 33 points in thirteenth place, while Roma’s balance frozen at 47 points in fourth place.